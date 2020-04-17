Macron says it’s naive to say that China dealt with COVID-19 crisis better than the West

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected the idea that China has dealt with an outbreak of coronavirus better than Western countries, BBC reported.
In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that things "happened that we don't know about".
"Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let's not be so naive as to say it's been much better at handling this," he said. "We don't know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."