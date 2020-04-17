News
Friday
April 17
Friday
April 17
Ombudsman helps Armenia citizen with temporary residency permit return to Russia
Ombudsman helps Armenia citizen with temporary residency permit return to Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

A couple of days after Armenia declared a state of emergency, a resident of one of the provinces of Armenia, a citizen of Armenia applied to the Human Rights Defender to reunite with his family in the Russian Federation.

He informed that he had come to see his parents in Armenia and wasn’t able to return to the Russian Federation where he has been living with his wife for a long time and where he has a permit for temporary residency.

Through the rapid and effective response of the Office of the Human Rights Defender and taking into consideration the permit for temporary residency, the citizen was able to obtain a ticket and return to the Russian Federation.
This text available in   Հայերեն
