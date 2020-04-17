Armenian court rejects prosecutor's appeal

The Criminal Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal of a prosecutor to apply arrest as a pre-trial measure against former head of the investigative group leading an investigation into the events of March 1, 2008, as reported Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan.
Harutyunyan is charged with being an accomplice to forgery of evidence under cases regarding grave or particularly grave crimes, abuse of official powers that negligently caused grave consequences and excess of official powers accompanied with use of violence, weapon or special mean).