News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian court rejects prosecutor's appeal
Armenian court rejects prosecutor's appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Criminal Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal of a prosecutor to apply arrest as a pre-trial measure against former head of the investigative group leading an investigation into the events of March 1, 2008, as reported Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan.

Harutyunyan is charged with being an accomplice to forgery of evidence under cases regarding grave or particularly grave crimes, abuse of official powers that negligently caused grave consequences and excess of official powers accompanied with use of violence, weapon or special mean).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan questioned as witness in case under investigation by National Security Service
His attorneys have issued a statement…
 Man arrested for stabbing Gyumri policemen
The investigation is still in progress…
 Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car
The murder suspect has been detained…
 Armenian accused of killing Azerbaijani is released from custody
The prosecutor's office of Armenia has lifted his pretrial arrest…
 MiG-31 aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan
An accident investigation commission has been appointed…
 Japan seizes record-setting batch of cocaine
Japanese police believe an organized crime...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos