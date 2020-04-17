Expert: Level of consumption in public food sector in Armenia will drop by at least 30%

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, public food sector expert Ashot Barseghyan said the level of consumption in the public food sector in Armenia will drop by at least 30%.
“The people in the market dealing with trade can somewhat solve their problems, but this only concerns large and famous trademarks. In addition, delivery can’t ensure the trade turnover that existed before the restrictions were set,” he said.
According to him, it might take a whole year for businesses to recover the losses that they suffered in March and April and might suffer in May.
Barseghyan also explained that the sales of businesses in Armenia mainly depend on domestic consumers and, unlike Georgia where the sales of cafes and restaurants depend more on tourists, it will be relatively easier for Armenian businesses to recover, and the consequences won’t be too serious.
Barseghyan also said the field representatives are applying for the social support programs offered by the government, but the government hasn’t taken into consideration the fact that quarterly trade turnover in the public food sector depends on the season.