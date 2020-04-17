Person infected with COVID-19 in Gegharkunik Province is taken to Yerevan infectious disease hospital

The person infected with the coronavirus in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia was taken to Nork infectious disease hospital in Yerevan on Friday; she is a doctor at the Vardenis town polyclinic. This news was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the staff of the polyclinic.
They added that this physician is middle-aged and is already feeling well.
Earlier, Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan posted on Facebook that work was underway to determine the scope of the contact and to take appropriate action according to medical instructions.