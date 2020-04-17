News
Armenia economy minister holds discussion with light industry companies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today had a meeting with representatives of Armenian light industry companies and discussed the opportunities for organizing production during the current state of emergency.

The companies’ representatives shared their comments on the mandatory requirements for actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in factories and indicated the problems that may emerge, if the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency sets the minimum requirements to prevent the spread of the pandemic in factories.

The standards of the measures for neutralization of the economic consequences of the coronavirus and the possibilities of making changes were considered during the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն
