Man arrested for stabbing Gyumri policemen

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has found out the circumstances of the violence against two policemen in Gyumri city of Armenia’s Shirak Province.
A resident of Shirak has been charged with violence against the representative of the authorities.
He has been arrested.
The investigation is still in progress.
As reported earlier, two police officers were stabbed in Gyumri. They had tried to find out the identities of two citizens in a car, and whether they had the movement permission document that is needed during the current state of emergency that has been declared in the country. However, these persons argued with the officers of the law, during which the passenger of the car stabbed the two officers of the law with a knife. But this citizen was rendered ineffective, and they were taken to a police precinct. Afterwards, the driver of the aforesaid car was released on a signature bond, whereas the passenger was detained.