Friday
April 17
Embassy in Russia: 135 Armenia citizens at Moscow Domodedovo Airport
Embassy in Russia: 135 Armenia citizens at Moscow Domodedovo Airport
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan had another video call with the citizens of Armenia who are staying at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, as reported in the announcement disseminated by the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.

The announcement reads as follows:

“The citizens have refused to pay heed to our several calls and accept the offer to be accommodated in guest houses and have preferred to stay at the airport. The citizens have also refused to eat the food provided by the Embassy. Currently, there are 135 citizens of Armenia at the airport. Once again, the Embassy mentions that there is no upcoming flight to Armenia. the Embassy will provide further information as soon as there is information about a possible flight.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
