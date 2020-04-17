News
Friday
April 17
Friday
April 17
Armath provides free face shields to about 50 medical institutions in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

An online map has recently been created by Armath educational program coaches, which makes it possible to follow the statistics on the preparation and provision of face shields.

Under emergency conditions, 98% of the 575 Armath Engineering Laboratories offer distance learning courses. At the same time, providing all the necessary security conditions, with the help of the existing 575 Armath Engineering Laboratory equipment, 72 coaches made and handed over 2600 masks to 50 medical institutions in all regions of Armenia (including Artsakh) and Yerevan, as well as 4 medical centers in Javakhk. The latter aim to help doctors working in more hazardous environments prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the officials, they avoided involving the students of Armath in the process not to put them at risk. However, if necessary, many of the students could manage the process on their own, based on the knowledge gained at Armath.

"Armath proved that its concept is efficient and correctly chosen. Being spread throughout Armenia, laboratories allow not only to train qualified professionals in all the regions, but also to use both the knowledge and the tools provided by Armath for the welfare of the society in emergencies," - noted Karen Vardanyan, Executive Director of Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

Since 2011 the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) undertakes to establish the Armath Engineering Laboratories educational program. UATE has started the process of exporting the Armenian model of technology education all over the world. As of January 2020, 575 engineering laboratories operate on the territory of Armenia, Artsakh and Georgia. Around 15000 students get free engineering education.
This text available in   Հայերեն
