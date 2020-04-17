Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic

Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have discussed the situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kremlin’s press service reports that the parties informed each other about the measures that both countries are taking to minimize the negative social and economic consequences. Macron thanked Putin for helping French citizens return to France and ensuring conditions for the transfer of medical resources and equipment to France through Russia.
The presidents also considered the possibility of organizing a meeting of the heads of permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council through a video conference and touched upon several other issues on the global agenda, including the regulation of the conflict in Ukraine.