News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have discussed the situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kremlin’s press service reports that the parties informed each other about the measures that both countries are taking to minimize the negative social and economic consequences. Macron thanked Putin for helping French citizens return to France and ensuring conditions for the transfer of medical resources and equipment to France through Russia.

The presidents also considered the possibility of organizing a meeting of the heads of permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council through a video conference and touched upon several other issues on the global agenda, including the regulation of the conflict in Ukraine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative
He urged the residents of the province to strictly follow...
 Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19
They have neither accommodation nor work…
 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently...
 Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the...
 Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the...
 Diaspora commissioner: Many Armenians all over the world want to return and quarantine in Armenia
There is a problem in terms of transporting people to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos