Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan today told reporters that the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs joined the program of the Ministry of Defense and the United Nations Food Programme after it learned that Armenia will be organizing the transport of medical accessories and equipment from China and tried to procure funds that would make the two flights from China possible.
“Diaspora Armenian organizations generously participated in the process. Our objective was to clarify our needs. As a result of our efforts, we managed to procure $500,000 and will be receiving $50,000 from the following organizations: the companies of Eduardo Eurnekian (Armenia International Airports, Converse Bank, Karas Wines), the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, St. Sarkis Humanitarian Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Izmirlian Foundation. The Office covered about half of the expenditures, and the rest was covered by the My Step Foundation and through government funding,” Sinanyan said.
He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the implementation of the Step Towards Home Program and the Camp for Young Leaders Program is likely this year and added that the programs will be carried out online.