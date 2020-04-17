News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan today told reporters that the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs joined the program of the Ministry of Defense and the United Nations Food Programme after it learned that Armenia will be organizing the transport of medical accessories and equipment from China and tried to procure funds that would make the two flights from China possible.

“Diaspora Armenian organizations generously participated in the process. Our objective was to clarify our needs. As a result of our efforts, we managed to procure $500,000 and will be receiving $50,000 from the following organizations: the companies of Eduardo Eurnekian (Armenia International Airports, Converse Bank, Karas Wines), the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, St. Sarkis Humanitarian Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Izmirlian Foundation. The Office covered about half of the expenditures, and the rest was covered by the My Step Foundation and through government funding,” Sinanyan said.

He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the implementation of the Step Towards Home Program and the Camp for Young Leaders Program is likely this year and added that the programs will be carried out online.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative
He urged the residents of the province to strictly follow...
 Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19
They have neither accommodation nor work…
 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently...
 Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the...
 Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
The presidents also considered the possibility of...
 Diaspora commissioner: Many Armenians all over the world want to return and quarantine in Armenia
There is a problem in terms of transporting people to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos