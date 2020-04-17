Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN. – We have many compatriots in Russia who have neither accommodation nor work and want to return to the homeland; we are currently seeking accommodation for them. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, stated this Friday during a meeting with journalists.
"The problem is compounded by the fact that many of our compatriots who have ended up outside [in Russia] may be infected with the coronavirus, whereas non-citizens are not provided with medical services in many places," he added. "In that sense, the problem is serious, to put it mildly."