High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey

The Armenians who directly contact the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs are mainly from Western countries, as well as Iran and Lebanon, but there are incomparably many Armenians who contact us through different people. This is what High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan told reporters today.
He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently moved from Turkey and added that there is still no alarm about more citizens wishing to return to Armenia from Turkey, even though the Office is in touch with the Armenian community of Turkey.