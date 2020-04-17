News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society


The Armenians who directly contact the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs are mainly from Western countries, as well as Iran and Lebanon, but there are incomparably many Armenians who contact us through different people. This is what High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan told reporters today.

He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently moved from Turkey and added that there is still no alarm about more citizens wishing to return to Armenia from Turkey, even though the Office is in touch with the Armenian community of Turkey.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative
He urged the residents of the province to strictly follow...
 Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19
They have neither accommodation nor work…
 Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the...
 Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the...
 Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
The presidents also considered the possibility of...
 Diaspora commissioner: Many Armenians all over the world want to return and quarantine in Armenia
There is a problem in terms of transporting people to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos