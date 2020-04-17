News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

There are already 10 results of the samples taken from 11 citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) tested for COVID-19 yesterday, and based on the results, 9 citizens have tested negative for the coronavirus, as reported the Ministry of Health of Artsakh on its Facebook page.

The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the doctors who had had contact with a resident of Karvachar transferred to the Republican Medical Center with coronavirus has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Ministry of Health is currently working on isolating the people who are in contact with the doctor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative
He urged the residents of the province to strictly follow...
 Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19
They have neither accommodation nor work…
 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey
He also stated that more than 70 citizens of Armenia recently...
 Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation
He also informed that the Office doesn’t think the...
 Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic
The presidents also considered the possibility of...
 Diaspora commissioner: Many Armenians all over the world want to return and quarantine in Armenia
There is a problem in terms of transporting people to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos