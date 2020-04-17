Diaspora commissioner: Many Armenians all over the world want to return and quarantine in Armenia

Many Armenians want to return and quarantine in Armenia, said Zareh Sinanyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.
According to Sinanyan, there is a problem in terms of transporting people to Armenia.
We do not have a clear idea of how many such people really want to return, he said adding that there may be 100, a thousand or several tens of thousands of people.
“We also do not know how all this will change in the near future. We are trying to help our compatriots as much as possible,” he added.