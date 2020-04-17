Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Karabakh's president-elect

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today received newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan, congratulated him and attached importance to the ensuring of functioning of democratic institutions in Artsakh.
Grigoryan expressed his willingness to support the agenda for implementation of reforms in the security and defense sectors in Artsakh and the harmonization of security institutions.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts to resist security challenges.