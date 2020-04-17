News
Friday
April 17
News
Friday
April 17
Armenians have started transferring money to their relatives in Russia
Armenians have started transferring money to their relatives in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

A shortage of funds being transferred to natural persons abroad has been noticed on the background of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, but there have been more transfers to Russia.

As reports Izvestia, citing the data in one of the systems for money transfers, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are among the countries from where natural persons have transferred the most funds to people living in Russia.

It is stated that the growth of money transfers to the Russian Federation (money transfers increased by 47% in March compared to January) is due to the fact that relatives from foreign countries send money to their children studying in Russia and their parents who are on pension.
