News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian man charged with three crimes in Russia
Armenian man charged with three crimes in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The civil court of the Russian city of Vsevolozhsk will be examining an interesting criminal story with elements of a love drama. The passion for Anna, a brunette beauty and owner of a chain of kindergartens, became the reason for charging a 38-year-old citizen of Armenia with three charges (violation of inviolability of apartment, car theft and abduction through violence), reports Moyka 78 newspaper.

There was a time when Hayk and Anna were in a romantic relationship, but at some point, they broke up. However, Hayk couldn’t come to grips with the fact that he had lost the brunette.

Based on the investigation, on the evening of August 5, 2019, Hayk, the man from Armenia, arrived in the Yanino village of cottages and barged into his ex-girlfriend’s house. “He barged into the house, abducted the woman by holding a knife to her throat and hitting different parts of her body 12 times with his fists. Later, he took the victim’s car keys, took her to a resort and kept her there for more than eight hours,” the Prosecutor General’s Office of Leningrad Region reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow man kills brother with axe
And also stabbed him several times…
 Newspaper: Thursday’s search at Yerevan police precinct is connected with drugs
And the investigation will show what the officials of this precinct have to do with it…
 Young woman robbed in Armenia's Gyumri early in the morning
While this was going on, another citizen with a...
 Transgender people from Cuba electrocute and rob Yerevan boy
The police also reported that they have established...
 Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court
Through the preliminary investigation, factual data were...
 Stabbing near Yerevan factory
The police found out that the information he had provided was false…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos