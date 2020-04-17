Armenian man charged with three crimes in Russia

The civil court of the Russian city of Vsevolozhsk will be examining an interesting criminal story with elements of a love drama. The passion for Anna, a brunette beauty and owner of a chain of kindergartens, became the reason for charging a 38-year-old citizen of Armenia with three charges (violation of inviolability of apartment, car theft and abduction through violence), reports Moyka 78 newspaper.
There was a time when Hayk and Anna were in a romantic relationship, but at some point, they broke up. However, Hayk couldn’t come to grips with the fact that he had lost the brunette.
Based on the investigation, on the evening of August 5, 2019, Hayk, the man from Armenia, arrived in the Yanino village of cottages and barged into his ex-girlfriend’s house. “He barged into the house, abducted the woman by holding a knife to her throat and hitting different parts of her body 12 times with his fists. Later, he took the victim’s car keys, took her to a resort and kept her there for more than eight hours,” the Prosecutor General’s Office of Leningrad Region reported.