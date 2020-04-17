WHO: Europeans will be killed alcoholism during a pandemic

The WHO Regional Office for Europe has called on governments to limit alcohol consumption during a pandemic. The department reminded that alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, but rather worsens health problems.
WHO, together with partner organizations, produced the newsletter Alcohol and COVID-19: what you need to know. Experts recalled that misinformation and fear gave rise to a dangerous myth that drinking strong alcohol kills coronavirus. However, it does not.
“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WHO reported.
The agency recalled that alcohol causes about 3 million deaths per year, a third of which occur in the WHO European Bureau.
“Alcohol is consumed in excessive quantities in the European Region, and leaves too many victims. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behaviour on others, including violence,” says Carina Ferreira-Borges, Programme Manager, Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Programme, WHO/Europe.