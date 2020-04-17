Armenian government: Measures to neutralize socio-economic consequences of coronavirus are effective

The government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held Friday a regular consultation on the COVID-19 pandemic, gov.am reported.
The PM was informed about the implementation of economic and social aid programs approved by the government. The officials presented the results of the daily monitoring and the indicators, which testify to the positive dynamics of the events.
The PM instructed to continue monitoring the implementation of the programs and to ensure the regular operative response.
New ideas and proposals for economic assistance have been presented. Issues related to promoting start-ups with educational components, expanding support for businesses with tax and credit instruments were discussed. A number of suggestions and remarks were presented. The PM instructed to continue the work, to amend the proposals and to present the final version.