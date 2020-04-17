US citizens depart Armenia via chartered evacuation flight

The chartered evacuation flight for US citizens in Armenia was organized at Zvartnots International Airport, as reported the press service of Zvartnots International Airport.
Earlier, the US Embassy had posted an announcement stating that the only chartered evacuation flight for US citizens from Yerevan to Doha will be carried out on April 17 and added the following:
“This will be the only evacuation flight provided to depart Armenia. Passengers are responsible for their own onward travel from Doha. For complete details, including cost of the flight and instructions about how to take advantage of the flight, consult the full notice on the website.”