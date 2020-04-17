News
Saturday
April 18
Murder in Armenia Gegharkunik Province revealed, one person detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The murder that took place in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia has been revealed, and one person has been detained, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Today at 10:20 a.m. Tchambarak Medical Center sent a report stating that there was a body of a person with a firearm injury in a car on the road leading to Shorzha.

The regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee in Gegharkunik Province has instituted a criminal case under the elements of murder.

The man who committed the murder has been detained, and the hunting gun used to commit the murder has been presented to the body conducting proceedings.

Relevant expert examinations have been designated, other investigative and procedural operations are underway.

Preliminary investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
