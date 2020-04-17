2-month-old baby with COVID-19 and mother checked out of Armenian medical center

The two-month-old baby infected with the coronavirus and the mother have been checked out of the hospital, as reported the news service of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.
On March 27, journalists asked Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan if the two-month-old child was infected with the coronavirus, to which the minister had said there was no such thing. The next day, the minister informed on Facebook that the two-month-old child and the mother were infected with the coronavirus and that he hadn’t been reported on this.