News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
2-month-old baby with COVID-19 and mother checked out of Armenian medical center
2-month-old baby with COVID-19 and mother checked out of Armenian medical center
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The two-month-old baby infected with the coronavirus and the mother have been checked out of the hospital, as reported the news service of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.

On March 27, journalists asked Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan if the two-month-old child was infected with the coronavirus, to which the minister had said there was no such thing. The next day, the minister informed on Facebook that the two-month-old child and the mother were infected with the coronavirus and that he hadn’t been reported on this.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia senior citizens recover from COVID-19, checked out of medical center
Two patients with COVID-19, an 83-year-old and a...
 Armenia Commandant's Office for state of emergency: Not all Armenians' return can be ensured immediately
As you know, on April 6, 7 and 12, citizens of...
 Armenia PM: Life may get back to normal in stages after May 14
In his video address today, Prime Minister of...
 Armenia PM briefly presents 13 anti-crisis measures and amounts of funding
The government continues to hold discussions and will...
 PM: Armenia has recorded 1,201 coronavirus cases, 402 recovered and 19 deaths
As of April 17, 780 people are under treatment, 1,700...
 Armenia PM’s address on overcoming socio-economic consequences of COVID-19
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan makes a televised address on the coronavirus epidemic…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos