PM: Armenia has recorded 1,201 coronavirus cases, 402 recovered and 19 deaths

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has released a video address in which he presents the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia and the rest of the world.
“Armenia declared a state of emergency on March 16, 2020. The term of the state of emergency was going to expire on April 14, but the government was compelled to extend it for another month because the crisis hasn’t been overcome, and not only in Armenia, but also worldwide.
To this day, 2,181,508 people have been infected with the coronavirus, 147,337 people have died, and 552,267 people have recovered.
Armenia has reported 1,201 cases, 402 recovered and, unfortunately, 19 deaths. The average age of deaths is 73.8. All the people who died had underlying diseases.
As of April 17, 780 people are under treatment, 1,700 people are isolated, and 2,647 people are self-isolated. In spite of these figures, I deem it necessary to emphasize that, at this moment, the situation remains controllable due to the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the public administration system.
Half of the spots in hospitals have almost always been vacant. Until this moment, Armenia has resisted the pandemic in a dignified manner,” Pashinyan said and thanked all medical workers.
“Dignified conditions have been created for all isolated citizens. These days, Armenia has ensured the return of thousands of citizens of Armenia through funding from the budget and support from benefactors and organizations, and I would like to thank everyone.
I would also like to thank Armenia’s businessmen and our partners in Russia, Iran and Georgia who aren’t sparing efforts to ensure transportation of cargo to Armenia,” Pashinyan emphasized.