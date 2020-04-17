Armenia PM briefly presents 13 anti-crisis measures and amounts of funding

In his video address today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that the coronavirus pandemic has created many social and economic hardships and the government has approved 13 anti-crisis measures, the aim of which is to support citizens.
He briefly talked about which anti-crisis measure people can benefit from and how much money will be provided through those measures.
Pashinyan said the government’s 13 measures are for granting special loans to organizations without interest rates; the agriculture sector; support to small and medium-sized enterprises that properly pay taxes; giving grants to companies with 2-50 jobs that maintained all salaries and the fund for salaries during the crisis; lump-sum payments to parents who have children under 14 and have lost their jobs between March 13 and 25; lump-sum payment for citizens who have been registered as workers and have lost their jobs in the period between March 13 and 30 and their salaries haven’t exceeded AMD 500,000; for pregnant women who are unemployed and whose husbands have been dismissed from their jobs in the period between March 13 and 30; lump-sum payment to workers and individual entrepreneurs in the sectors most affected by the coronavirus; for parents who haven’t been registered workers and won’t be employed; lump-sum payment for microbusinesses operating in vulnerable sectors; lump-sum payment to subscribers of natural gas and electricity whose expenses for the month of February were up to AMD 10,000 for natural gas and up to AMD 6,000 for electricity; lump-sum payment to natural gas and electricity subscribers who used natural gas between AMD 1,001 and 30,000 and used electricity AMD 5,001 to AMD 10,000 and support in the amount of 50% to families receiving benefits.
“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, banks and credit organizations of Armenia have granted credit leave to 11,000 legal entities in the amount of AMD 35,000,000,000, and 380,000 citizens have been granted credit leaves in the amount of nearly AMD 15,000,000,000.
The government continues to hold discussions and will implement all the necessary measures to show resistance to this pandemic in a dignified manner,” he said, adding that the government has been receiving many calls from people saying they are beneficiaries, yet are rejected through the electronic programs. Pashinyan said the government will look into this and will draw conclusions.