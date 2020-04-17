Armenia PM: Life may get back to normal in stages after May 14

In his video address today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that the coronavirus pandemic requires that Armenians behave differently and added the following:
“The initial results of the anti-crisis actions of the government are visible, but this shouldn’t make the government less alert. If we are more vigilant than it is now, life may get back to normal in stages starting from May 14. If we’re not vigilant, the virus may spread and gain momentum and lead us to a humanitarian disaster. This is where I repeat my motto, which is the following: The future of Armenia depends on one person, and that one person is you,” Pashinyan emphasized.