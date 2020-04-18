Armenia PM: We have to live with the coronavirus

The coronavirus will remain, and we will have infected citizens so long as the vaccine for the coronavirus hasn’t been created. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his video address today.
“Armenia’s strategic objective is to make sure there are as few infected citizens as possible and to make sure the Ministry of Health is able to provide treatment for all infected citizens. However, we also can’t keep the country in a lockdown forever and live under quarantine or in a state of emergency. Therefore, our task is to live with the coronavirus.
We need to take advantage of this period of the state of emergency to acquire the necessary skills to live with the coronavirus.
The government is launching economic activities in various sectors in stages, but particularly expects employers to be responsible and ensure special conditions to combat the coronavirus. Starting today, all businesses need to have plans to ensure safety from the coronavirus at their cafes and restaurants to be opened in the future.
We all have to do our part to make sure we’re not infected and don’t infect others. We need to follow three simple rules: keep at least a 2-meter distance from people during interaction, touch the face only after sanitizing our hands and use only clean silverware and sanitized hairstyling tools,” Pashinyan said.