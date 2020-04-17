Armenia Commandant's Office for state of emergency: Not all Armenians' return can be ensured immediately

Right after the very first signs of the wide spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide, the Government of Armenia and the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency used all possible resources to help citizens of Armenia by taking specific actions to provide them with necessary assistance and help them return to their homeland. This is stated in the statement issued by the Commandant’s Office. The statement also states the following:
“Currently, the Commandant’s Office is in contact with citizens of Armenia in nearly 50 countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic representations of Armenia. It should be stated that it is impossible to ensure the return of all Armenians to the homeland as a result of further spread of the coronavirus. The complications are conditioned by several circumstances, including the potential to keep the returnees under quarantine, the bans on air spaces and the health-related risks of movement in countries where the coronavirus is widespread.
It should be emphasized that, as a result of consistent steps, the Government and Commandant’s Office have organized or coordinated the return of 21,206 citizens of Armenia from several countries between March 14 and April 17, and the actions will be ongoing.
As you know, on April 6, 7 and 12, citizens of Armenia in Moscow returned through three chartered flights. Between April 19 and 23, citizens of Armenia will return from other places and countries.
All these actions are being carried out under the direct coordination of the Commandant’s Office, through Armenia’s diplomatic representations, Ambassadors and Consuls General. Consequently, the Government and the Commandant’s Office call on all citizens of Armenia wishing to return to Armenia to be guided by the information provided by Armenia’s diplomatic representations and only follow the calls of the diplomatic representations."