7 family members of doctor with COVID-19 isolated in Artsakh
7 family members of doctor with COVID-19 isolated in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the seven family members of the doctor (resides in Stepanakert) with COVID-19 have been isolated and are located in a hotel designated for isolation. The family members are not symptomatic at the moment. The initial circle of contacts of the isolated citizens is known. Those contacts are self-isolated and under the supervision of relevant specialists and police officers.

The doctor with COVID-19 works at the Republican Medical Center and had had contact with an isolated citizen with COVID-19 from Karvachar a couple of days ago.

Artsakh has already reported seven coronavirus cases; two patients have recovered and been checked out of the district clinic in Kashatagh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
