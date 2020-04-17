Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan on statements by Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker

Leader of the Diocese of Tavush Province of Armenia, Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan stated the following during an interview aired on Yerkir Media TV:

“Armenian politicians and state figures still don’t understand what role the Armenian Church plays, at least in light of the recent events.

We clergymen know that we deserve persecution, not roses and lilies. The conduct of state figures shows that it is necessary to tell them that they are not on the streets, and they need to understand the role of clergymen in the lives of Armenians. The statements by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly about the Supreme Patriarch made me feel not only surprised, but also made me feel pain. Those statements also made me think that he and other deputies don’t know who they are and what they are doing. I got the impression that he had not even read what the Supreme Patriarch had said. Others reminded him, and he made those statements.”

His Holiness Bagrat also called on Alen Simonyan to find the time and go and meet with the Supreme Patriarch.