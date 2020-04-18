News
NASA to send astronauts to space to ISS from US first in decade
NASA to send astronauts to space to ISS from US first in decade
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The international space agency NASA announced the sending of a space mission to the ISS from the United States for the first time in the decade, BBC reported.

The rocket and the spacecraft it is carrying will take off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre on 27 May.

Both the rocket and the spacecraft were developed by SpaceX. Since the shuttle shutdown in 2011, NASA has been using Russian missiles. If the new mission succeeds, SpaceX will be the first private company to send NASA astronauts into space.

The Falcon Nine rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will take off from Pad 39A, the same one used for the Apollo and shuttle missions. The mission will include astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The flight to the ISS will last approximately 24 hours.

Currently, there are an American astronaut and two Russian astronauts on the ISS.
