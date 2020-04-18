Brazil diplomats leave Venezuela

Brazilian diplomats have left Venezuela, TASS reported referring to a joint statement issued by MFA and defense ministry.
The employees of the diplomatic mission and consular offices of Brazil in Venezuela, including diplomatic and other employees of the MFA, the military attache’s apparatus, civilians and their family members - 38 people - will return to Brazil from Caracas on Friday.
In early March, Brazil announced the termination of the work of its foreign missions in Venezuela and the recall of employees. However, due to the subsequent aggravation of the epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of coronavirus in the Latin American region and the closure of borders, they were forced to stay in the Bolivarian Republic. Thus, Brasilia completely stops contacts with representatives of the official Caracas, whose diplomats are threatened with expulsion to leave Brazil before May 2, Inforel noted.
On January 23, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition Juan Guaido, whose appointment as the parliamentary speaker had been annulled by the Supreme Court two days before that, declared himself as acting president.
On the same day, the US recognized him as acting head of state. So did the Lima Group countries except for Mexico, the Organization of American States, and several other countries.
Some European countries recognized Guaido as interim president after Maduro had refused to call an early election within eight days. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria, and Turkey came out in Maduro’s support.