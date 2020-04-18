News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 18
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Woman who dies of COVID-19 was 75 years old and had chronic illnesses
Woman who dies of COVID-19 was 75 years old and had chronic illnesses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The woman, who died of a coronavirus on April 17, was 75 years old and had chronic illnesses, Armenian health ministry Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook.

"The 75-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed severe double pneumonia. The woman also had chronic illnesses.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook. According to him, 1,003 tests have been done yesterday. Another patient died, and 121 patients recovered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump says farmers will receive $ 19 billion for COVID-19 mitigation
“These are great people, great Americans, never complain, never complain…
 Armenia PM: We have to live with the coronavirus
The coronavirus will remain, and we will have...
 Georgian-Armenian doctor and wife spending honeymoon at hotel where there are isolated COVID-19 patients
The couple recently got married and are actually...
 Karabakh lifts restrictions on freedom of movement in three villages
Based on the new decision, the temporary restrictions on...
 Armenian education minister conducts online session with university rectors
The rectors stated that the problems with...
 7 family members of doctor with COVID-19 isolated in Artsakh
The doctor with COVID-19 works at the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos