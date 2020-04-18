Woman who dies of COVID-19 was 75 years old and had chronic illnesses

The woman, who died of a coronavirus on April 17, was 75 years old and had chronic illnesses, Armenian health ministry Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook.
"The 75-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed severe double pneumonia. The woman also had chronic illnesses.
Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook. According to him, 1,003 tests have been done yesterday. Another patient died, and 121 patients recovered.