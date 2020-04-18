News
Armenian defense minister and newly elected Artsakh president discuss security issues
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan received the newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan, MOD reported.

Tonoyan congratulated Harutyunyan on his election, wishing him success. He also noted that the Armenian Armed Forces together with the Karabakh Defense Army will continue to ensure and strengthen the security of the Armenian people and peaceful development.

The sides also discussed issues related to some current and planned programs for cooperation in the field of defense and strengthening defense capabilities.
