Trump says government is investigating COVID-19 origin
Trump says government is investigating COVID-19 origin
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US president said during a briefing on Friday that the federal government is investigating whether a new type of coronavirus has spread from a lab in Wuhan, Fox News reported.

Donald Trump promised the government will find out how the pandemic arose.

Asked about the accuracy of theories that COVID-19 likely started spreading first from a Wuhan lab and not from a Chinese wet market, Trump signaled the US is taking the matter seriously.

"We're looking at it. A lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "... There is a lot of investigation going on and we're going to find out," Trump said of the origin of COVD-19.

The US president added that a global pandemic could have been prevented if China had taken action earlier.

"All I can say is wherever it came from -- it came from China, in whatever form -- 184 countries are suffering because of it. And it's too bad, isn't it? It could have been solved very easily when it was just starting."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
