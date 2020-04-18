Last coal-fired thermal power station closes in Austria

The last coal-fired thermal power station has closed in Austria as part of a plan to phase out the use of fuel energy in 2030, the Associated Press reported.
According to Utility company Verbund, the plant in the southeastern town of Mellach was powered down Friday.
The Mellach Power Plant has provided the population of Graz city with heating and electricity for 34 years. The government intends to deal with obtaining electricity from renewable sources.
Austria is the eighth of the EU member states that have stopped burning coal, which is considered the most polluting fossil fuel and the main source of emissions resulting from human activities and causing climate change.