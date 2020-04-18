Over dozen politicians, media moguls arrested in Hong Kong on charges of participating in rallies

Hong Kong police have arrested at least 14 MPs, activists, and one media mogul on charges of participating in anti-government rallies last year, the Associated Press reported.
Among those arrested were 81-year-old activist, former parliamentarian Martin Lee and supporters of democratic reforms Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin.
Police also arrested media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily.
Charges of those arrested in participating in anti-government actions in August last year were brought back in February. The protests in Hong Kong began after the adoption by the semi-autonomous territory of the law on the extradition of dangerous criminals to the Chinese mainland for their participation in trials.
After the demonstrations began, the law was repealed, but the rallies continued and led to clashes between the demonstrators and the police.