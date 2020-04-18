News
Saturday
April 18
Saturday
April 18
Christians waiting for descend of Holy Fire in Jerusalem
Christians waiting for descend of Holy Fire in Jerusalem
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society

Armenian and Greek clergy pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem for the descent of the Holy Fire.

This year the ceremony of ascending the Holy Fire takes place without the participation of pilgrims and believers. Only clerics and police are present.

A litany will take place in Jerusalem tonight - a special prayer service led by the Jerusalem Patriarch, and the liturgy of the Resurrection of Christ will be served tomorrow morning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
