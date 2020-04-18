Christians waiting for descend of Holy Fire in Jerusalem

Armenian and Greek clergy pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem for the descent of the Holy Fire.
This year the ceremony of ascending the Holy Fire takes place without the participation of pilgrims and believers. Only clerics and police are present.
A litany will take place in Jerusalem tonight - a special prayer service led by the Jerusalem Patriarch, and the liturgy of the Resurrection of Christ will be served tomorrow morning.
