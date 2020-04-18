Armenian government discusses draft police reform strategy

Armenian government’s meeting has been held under the chairmanship of PM Nikol Pashinyan on the draft police reform strategy.
During the meeting the PM was informed about the activities planned for 2020-2022 as part of the reforms, the government’s website reported.
The reforms will be based on the creation of the interior ministry and the patrol service. The strategy proposes the following priority areas for reform: structural changes and clarification of functions in the police system, the creation of the patrol service and an operations management center, maintaining public order, training personnel, improving the protection of human rights and others.
Pashinyan highlighted the importance of implementing reforms and the formation of a new image of a policeman.
Concerning traffic control, the PM noted that the policy should not be to fine citizens, but to take measures to prevent violations of the rules.
The strategy provides that the patrol service will begin to operate in the first quarter of 2021.