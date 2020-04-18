News
UAE announces $ 5,500 fine for coronavirus disinformation
UAE announces $ 5,500 fine for coronavirus disinformation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The UAE will fine people up to 20,000 dirhams ($5,500) for sharing medical information about the coronavirus that contradicts official statements, Reuters reported referring to the state news agency WAM.

“It is forbidden for any individual to publish, re-publish or circulate medical information or guidance which is false, misleading or which hasn’t been announced officially ... using print, audiovisual or social media, or online websites or any other way of publication or circulation,” WAM reported, citing the government directive.

According to the latest data, there are 6,300 COVID-19 cases in the UAE. The death toll has reached 37.
