Saturday
April 18
Saturday
April 18
Pompeo calls on UN Security Council to extend arms embargo on Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo against Iran.

“The arms embargo on #Iran - the world's leading state sponsor of terror - expires six months from today. The UN Security Council #UNSC must extend the embargo before Iran's violence escalates and they start a new arms race in the Middle East. The clock is ticking” he tweeted. “In the last year, #Iran fired ballistic missiles at its neighbors, mined and captured oil tankers, smuggled weapons into conflict zones, and shot down a civilian passenger jet. We can't risk Iran buying more advanced weapons and transferring their arsenal to irresponsible actors.”
