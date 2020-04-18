Pompeo calls on UN Security Council to extend arms embargo on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo against Iran.
“The arms embargo on #Iran - the world's leading state sponsor of terror - expires six months from today. The UN Security Council #UNSC must extend the embargo before Iran's violence escalates and they start a new arms race in the Middle East. The clock is ticking” he tweeted. “In the last year, #Iran fired ballistic missiles at its neighbors, mined and captured oil tankers, smuggled weapons into conflict zones, and shot down a civilian passenger jet. We can't risk Iran buying more advanced weapons and transferring their arsenal to irresponsible actors.”
