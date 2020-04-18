Armenian PM: No high performing student will be expelled from university due to tuition fees issue

Discussions are continuing on measures to eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus, Armenian PM’s press service reported.
During the meeting on Saturday under the leadership of the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, new proposals were presented. A discussion of steps aimed at promoting the field of education, in particular for students and universities, took place. Issues related to the system of subsidizing compensation of tuition fees, as well as student loans for students with high academic performance, were discussed.
Highlighting the importance of this aid, the PM noted that not a single student with high academic performance will be expelled from the university because of tuition fees, and the government will assist students as far as possible.
Nikol Pashinyan instructed to supplement the proposal based on the results of the discussion and present the final version.
The current results of 13 measures approved by the government were also summed up, the tasks and their solutions were touched upon.