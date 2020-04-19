News
Suspect in murder in Armenia’s Gegharkunik works at South Caucasus Railway
Suspect in murder in Armenia’s Gegharkunik works at South Caucasus Railway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The suspect in the murder in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province works at the South Caucasus Railway CJSC. Suliko Shushanyan, the head of Shoghakat community, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, Yerevan resident Gegham Abrahamyan, 36, was found dead in a car on the Tsovagyugh-Shorzha-Vardenis motorway.

"The detainee is a resident of our village, 32-year-old Artur Kirakosyan," the village mayor said, in particular. "Several other people from our village were called to the police as witnesses."

He added that Kirakosyan had his personal weapon with him.

A criminal case has been initiated on the incident.

Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
