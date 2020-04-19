Trump says he received “nice note” from Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had recently received another letter from leader Kim Jong Un, praising his continued good relations with the North Korean leader, NK News reported.
Speaking at a daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force, the President was asked to comment on whether US adversaries, including North Korea, were taking advantage of Washington’s current focus on stemming the spread of that virus.
“I think we are doing fine,” Trump insisted, dismissing a recent spate of North Korean short-range missile testing as something the country had “been doing… a long time.”
“I received a nice note from him recently,” he added, apparently referring to the North Korean leader, reiterating claims that the two countries would have gone to war had he not been elected President.
“I think right now you would be at war essentially in some form… it would be raging with North Korea if I weren’t president,” he claimed. “We are doing just fine with North Korea, just fine. You will see how it all ends up.”
But the President did not share any of the contents of the purported note, or when it was received.