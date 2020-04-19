News
Armenia PM spokesperson: Public TV provided open channel at least 15 minutes before without informing PM's office
Armenia PM spokesperson: Public TV provided open channel at least 15 minutes before without informing PM's office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At the call of the Prime Minister's Office, state-funded Public Television’s release of the Prime Minister's message by open channel to other TV channels does not at all mean that the TV station should have provided an open channel, starting with the preparatory work. Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page, and with respect to the incident regarding PM Nikol Pashinyan’s TV message to the people.

"The professional approach assumes that other TV channels should have been given an open channel only seconds—and not 5, 10, 15 or 20 minutes—before airtime. Meanwhile, it turned out that the Public Television had provided an open channel at least 15 minutes before for other TV stations without informing the Prime Minister's Office.

What has happened shows that making trial broadcasts available to other TV stations is the result of unprofessionalism (…).

The Prime Minister's Office expects proper clarifications from the [Public] TV company on the leakage of technical testing footage,” she added, in particular.

To note, the footage left off the air from Pashinyan’s aforesaid message had appeared on the Internet.
