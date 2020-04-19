100 Armenia citizens returning home from Russia

According to the agreement reached between the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and Azimuth Airlines, a charter flight from Krasnodar to Yerevan is taking place on Sunday, and 100 Armenian citizens are return to Armenia on board this flight. The RA Embassy in Russia disseminated information about this.
"(…) the free return of the citizens to the homeland has been ensured with the mentioned flight.
The citizens who return to Armenia on the above-mentioned flight will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine regimen,” the statement also reads, in particular.