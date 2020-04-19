Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,291 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday 11am, a total of 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Overall, 1,291 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Sunday morning.
A total of 12,650 tests—854 in the last day—have come back negative, and 726 people are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 545 COVID-19 patients—22 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 20 others have died in Armenia from the disease.