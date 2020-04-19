News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 19
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,291 in Armenia
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,291 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday 11am, a total of 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 1,291 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Sunday morning.

A total of 12,650 tests—854 in the last day—have come back negative, and 726 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 545 COVID-19 patients—22 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 20 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump warns China over COVID-19
He noted that Beijing should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic…
 Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 6,000 in Russia in one day
A total of 48 patients died in one day…
 One country considered "COVID-19" free zone
With no recorded cases of coronavirus and all outstanding tests returning as negative…
 COVID-19 test results of Gyumri Medical Center isolated staff are negative
The governor of Shirak Province informed…
 Death toll in Spain reaches 20,000
The country's authorities reported 565 deaths in a day…
 UAE announces $ 5,500 fine for coronavirus disinformation
“It is forbidden for any individual to publish, re-publish or circulate medical information or guidance which is false…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos