Sunday
April 19
Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 6,000 in Russia in one day
Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 6,000 in Russia in one day
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

The number of cases of COVID-19 has increased by 6,060 in Russia over the past day, and now stands at 42,853 people, with 3,391 recovering and 361 dead, the Russian operative headquarters for the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus informed reporters on Sunday, TASS reported.

"The number of cases of coronavirus infections in 85 regions of Russia has now reached 42,853 (+16.5%), 234 people were discharged during the last day, and 3,291 people—during the whole period. In one day, 48 patients died of coronavirus in Russia, and 361 people—throughout," the headquarters’ statement also said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
