Head of Russia imperial family recovers from COVID-19

Head of the Romanov Imperial Family of Russia, Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna, has recovered from the novel coronavirus, Interfax reports.
"At the end of March, the Grand Duchess had felt ill for several days," Aleksandr Zakatov, the head of her office, told the news agency. "As a result of testing, the coronavirus infection was confirmed."
Now doctors confirm her full recovery with a "stable immunity," but "she continues to maintain the quarantine regimen in accordance with the procedure approved by the authorities," Zakatov added, in particular.