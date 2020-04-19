Putin says COVID-19 situation under full control in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the Orthodox Christian Easter on a televised address, and also spoke of the steps being taken by the authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, TASS reported.
"All levels of authorities are working rhythmically, in an organized way and responsibly. The situation is under full control," Putin emphasized.
The president highlighted that Russia has all necessary resources and reserves to protect people and support economy amid the coronavirus spread. "Yes, all measures on protecting human lives and health, supporting economy require additional and major resources and reserves. We have got them. We are using them diligently and surgically, depending on the particular situation and first of all to help people and those families, which are facing a challenging situation now," Putin said.
"Our people say: trust in God and keep your powder dry. And this is what we do. But on this bright holiday of the Resurrection of Christ, I still want to say: everything will be fine with God's help," the Russian president added, in particular.